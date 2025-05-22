Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film pre-production works in full swing

A cinematic storm is brewing as Icon Star Allu Arjun joins forces with blockbuster director Atlee for a high-octane pan-India film, currently titled Project A22 x A6. This marks Atlee’s much-awaited debut in Telugu cinema and has already ignited massive excitement among fans and cinephiles across the country.

Produced by Sun Pictures and presented by Kalanithi Maran, this ambitious project will be mounted on an international scale, promising a grand visual spectacle. The official announcement video, shot in a Los Angeles studio and featuring Allu Arjun with Atlee and Hollywood technicians, gave audiences a glimpse into the massive scale of the production—hinting at world-class visual effects and storytelling.

Known for delivering blockbuster hits like Jawan, Theri, Bigil, and Mersal, Atlee is now gearing up for an emotional action entertainer that blends Indian values with global appeal. The film is designed to deliver a powerful cinematic experience, combining raw emotions with massy action and lavish visuals.

Pre-production is currently in full swing, with Atlee arriving in Hyderabad on Wednesday for crucial discussions with Allu Arjun. The team is preparing to kick off shooting in June.

Allu Arjun, who recently won the National Award for Best Actor for Pushpa, steps into this new venture with massive expectations. While the full cast and crew details remain under wraps, announcements are expected soon.

This project is shaping up to be a milestone in Indian cinema, signaling a fusion of South Indian star power and globally inspired storytelling.