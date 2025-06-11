Allu Arjun, Atlee’s ‘AA22xA6’ set to roll

After the massive successes of Jawan and Pushpa 2: The Rule, director Atlee and Icon Star Allu Arjun have officially begun work on one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated and expensive projects yet, tentatively titled AA22xA6. Backed by Sun Pictures, this ambitious venture kicked off with a grand pooja ceremony in Mumbai, marking the start of its first schedule.

The star-studded cast includes Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are also said to be part of the ensemble, although formal announcements regarding their involvement are yet to be made. Following the pooja, the team held a high-profile photoshoot, the results of which will be revealed soon as part of the promotional campaign.

The shoot officially begins tomorrow in Mumbai, with Mrunal Thakur joining Allu Arjun for the first schedule. Key sequences that establish the tone of the film—set in a parallel universe—will be filmed during this leg. The project is said to be an action-packed sci-fi drama, boasting world-class VFX and immersive world-building.

Speculation is already high, with reports suggesting Allu Arjun will portray a triple role in the film, in line with Atlee’s flair for grand storytelling. Deepika Padukone is expected to join the shoot later this year.

Slated for a pan-India release in late 2026, AA22xA6 is mounted on a staggering ₹700 crore budget. The film’s music is composed by Sai Abhyankar, marking his major debut into big-screen scoring.

AA22xA6, Allu Arjun, Atlee, Deepika Padukone, Sci-fi Action Drama, Indian Cinema 2026