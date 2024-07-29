Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ team reduces ticket prices in AP,TG

After much anticipation, Allu Sirish's long-delayed film "Buddy" is finally set to grace the big screen on August 2, 2024. Directed by San Anton, the movie features Gayatri Bhardwaj and Prisha Singh in pivotal roles, promising an engaging cinematic experience.





In an innovative strategy to draw a wider audience, the filmmakers have decided to make "Buddy" more accessible by significantly reducing ticket prices. Moviegoers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can enjoy the film at an affordable rate, with single screen tickets priced at just Rs. 99 and multiplex tickets at Rs. 125. Ticket bookings will open soon, so fans should stay tuned for updates.







"Buddy" boasts a stellar cast, including Ajmal Amir, Mukesh Rishi, Mohammed Ali, and others, ensuring a robust and captivating performance. Produced by Studio Green Films Private Limited, the film is expected to be a visual and emotional treat for audiences.



Adding to the excitement is the film’s music, composed by the dynamic Hiphop Tamizha, whose energetic and captivating scores are sure to enhance the cinematic experience.

As "Buddy" gears up for its release, fans and movie enthusiasts eagerly await what promises to be a delightful and memorable film. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and be ready to book your tickets soon.