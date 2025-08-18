Amardeep’s first look from ‘Sumathi Sathakam’

The film ‘Sumathi Sathakam’, starring Amardeep and Sayli in the lead roles, is being produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar under the Viision Movie Makers banner and presented by Kommalapati Sridhar. Directed by M M Naidu, the movie recently unveiled the first look poster of heroine Sayli, which was well received.

On August 16, marking the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the first look of the hero’s character was unveiled. Amardeep is seen portraying a middle-class young man in the poster. Judging by the visuals, ‘Sumathi Sathakam’ appears to be a wholesome family entertainer. The garlands of vegetables around Amardeep’s neck, the rustic background, and his attire all hint at a feel-good narrative.

The film has completed its shoot, and the team is now gearing up to release the teaser and trailer soon. Post-production is progressing quickly, with the makers aiming to announce the release date and bring the film to audiences during the Dussehra festival.

The technical crew includes Subhash Anand (music), Bandaru Naidu (dialogues), Nahid Mohammed (editing), and Halesh (cinematography).