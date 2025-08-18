Live
- Ahmedabad woman held for luring job-seekers to Bangkok, trapping them into committing cyber fraud
- K’taka: Woman alleges rape by former UP MLA
- 'Why pay tolls?' SC asks NHAI on 12-hr traffic jams on Kerala highway
- UPSC EPFO EO & APFC 2025 Last Date to Apply – August 18
- Jharkhand illegal sand mining: ED seizes 30 properties worth Rs 3 crore
- PM Modi to inaugurate project worth Rs 12,000 crore in Gaya on Aug 22
- Jharkhand Police arrest six ultras in Khunti and Latehar, seize arms and explosives
- Madras HC refuses to grant injunction to restrain Vijay’s TVK from using flag
- DPL 2025: East Delhi Riders thriving on hard work and fresh talent, says Navdeep Saini
- Surya Roshni with an investment of Rs 25 Crores, enters into Wires & Cables Segment with Turbo Flex Range
Amardeep’s first look from ‘Sumathi Sathakam’
The film ‘Sumathi Sathakam’, starring Amardeep and Sayli in the lead roles, is being produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar under the Viision Movie...
The film ‘Sumathi Sathakam’, starring Amardeep and Sayli in the lead roles, is being produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar under the Viision Movie Makers banner and presented by Kommalapati Sridhar. Directed by M M Naidu, the movie recently unveiled the first look poster of heroine Sayli, which was well received.
On August 16, marking the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the first look of the hero’s character was unveiled. Amardeep is seen portraying a middle-class young man in the poster. Judging by the visuals, ‘Sumathi Sathakam’ appears to be a wholesome family entertainer. The garlands of vegetables around Amardeep’s neck, the rustic background, and his attire all hint at a feel-good narrative.
The film has completed its shoot, and the team is now gearing up to release the teaser and trailer soon. Post-production is progressing quickly, with the makers aiming to announce the release date and bring the film to audiences during the Dussehra festival.
The technical crew includes Subhash Anand (music), Bandaru Naidu (dialogues), Nahid Mohammed (editing), and Halesh (cinematography).