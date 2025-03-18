Amitabh Bachchan's Massive Earnings at 82: ₹350 Crore in 2024-25

At 82 years old, Amitabh Bachchan remains one of the most powerful figures in Indian cinema. In the financial year 2024-25, he earned ₹350 crore and paid ₹120 crore in taxes. His income comes from films, brand endorsements, and hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16.

Despite being in his 80s, Bachchan is still in high demand as he continues to be a top choice for films and advertisements. This makes him one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Amitabh's role as the host of KBC keeps him relevant on TV. His influence goes beyond the screen. A source stated, "Amitabh Bachchan is a role model. He always pays his taxes on time."

Recently, he paid his final advance tax payment of ₹52.50 crore. His dedication to work and taxes sets a strong example.

Looking ahead, Bachchan is set to take on exciting projects in 2025. His legacy continues to grow as he remains a beloved figure in Indian entertainment.