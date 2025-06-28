  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Amyra Dastur stuns in bold yet elegant look at GQ Fashion Awards 2025

Amyra Dastur stuns in bold yet elegant look at GQ Fashion Awards 2025
x
Highlights

Actress Amyra Dastur turned heads at the GQ Fashion Awards 2025, effortlessly blending elegance and edge in a striking Vogue dark two-piece ensemble....

Actress Amyra Dastur turned heads at the GQ Fashion Awards 2025, effortlessly blending elegance and edge in a striking Vogue dark two-piece ensemble. The minimalist yet impactful outfit featured a sharply cut top paired with a softly draped skirt — a thoughtful balance between structure and flow that showcased her understated confidence.

While the outfit itself was quietly powerful, it was Amyra’s accessories that elevated the entire look. A gold waist chain, chunky rings intricately woven into her braid, bold statement earrings, and a sleek cuff bracelet added layers of texture and shine without overwhelming the ensemble. Each piece felt intentional, not excessive — a rare red carpet feat.

Her makeup was equally refined. With winged eyeliner defining her eyes, the actress avoided over-complication, allowing the sharp makeup to accentuate her natural features and tie the entire look together.

What stood out most was Amyra’s confidence. She didn’t appear to be following a standard red carpet playbook. Instead, she owned the night with a look that was simple, striking, and authentic — effortlessly blending fashion-forward choices with personal ease.

In a sea of over-the-top couture, Amyra Dastur’s grounded glamor proved that sometimes, confidence and clean styling speak loudest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick