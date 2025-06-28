Amyra Dastur stuns in bold yet elegant look at GQ Fashion Awards 2025

Actress Amyra Dastur turned heads at the GQ Fashion Awards 2025, effortlessly blending elegance and edge in a striking Vogue dark two-piece ensemble. The minimalist yet impactful outfit featured a sharply cut top paired with a softly draped skirt — a thoughtful balance between structure and flow that showcased her understated confidence.

While the outfit itself was quietly powerful, it was Amyra’s accessories that elevated the entire look. A gold waist chain, chunky rings intricately woven into her braid, bold statement earrings, and a sleek cuff bracelet added layers of texture and shine without overwhelming the ensemble. Each piece felt intentional, not excessive — a rare red carpet feat.

Her makeup was equally refined. With winged eyeliner defining her eyes, the actress avoided over-complication, allowing the sharp makeup to accentuate her natural features and tie the entire look together.

What stood out most was Amyra’s confidence. She didn’t appear to be following a standard red carpet playbook. Instead, she owned the night with a look that was simple, striking, and authentic — effortlessly blending fashion-forward choices with personal ease.

In a sea of over-the-top couture, Amyra Dastur’s grounded glamor proved that sometimes, confidence and clean styling speak loudest.