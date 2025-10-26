Live
Anand Ravi announces ‘Napoleon Returns’ with unique horror twist
Actor-writer Anand Ravi, known for critically praised films such as Napoleon, Prathinidhi, and Korameenu, is set to make a striking comeback with a new project backed by Acharya Creations. The filmmaker sparked curiosity recently with a creative promotional video teasing the film’s intriguing genre. Building on that excitement, the makers officially unveiled the title glimpse at a grand launch event held in Hyderabad — revealing the film as “Napoleon Returns.”
The title glimpse opens with Anand Ravi entering a police station to file an unusual complaint about a buffalo ghost, instantly setting up a mysterious and thrilling atmosphere. Sharp visuals and rapid editing amplify the suspense, leaving audiences eager to uncover the story behind this supernatural entity. A chilling element emerges with the presence of a child’s skull in a house, hinting at a darker, more intense layer of horror.
The video cleverly connects to the earlier film Napoleon, with a humorous yet intriguing callback — a police officer asks if Anand Ravi is the same person who once filed a complaint about losing his shadow. This blend of eerie tension and subtle wit gives the film a refreshing edge.
The cast includes DiviVadthya, Auto Ram Prasad, Raghu Babu, Surya Ping Pong, Sravan Raghavendra, Anchor Ravi, Ravi Varma, and Meesala Lakshman alongside Anand Ravi himself.
Produced by Bhogendra Gupta, the film features cinematography by Karthik Koppera and music by Sidharth Sadasivuni. Written and directed by Anand Ravi, Napoleon Returns promises a gripping narrative, with more exciting updates set to follow soon.