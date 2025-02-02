Anirudh comes on board for Nani, Srikanth Odela’s‘The Paradise’

Natural Star Nani is set to collaborate once again with director Srikanth Odela and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLV Cinemas) for their next big project, The Paradise. Following the blockbuster success of Dasara, the trio is gearing up to create another cinematic spectacle. Pre-production is progressing rapidly, and Nani is hitting the gym hard to prepare for his intense role.

Adding to the excitement, Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the music. This marks his third collaboration with Nani after the musical hits Jersey and Gangleader, raising expectations for yet another chartbuster soundtrack.

Announcing the project, Nani shared, “We’re on our hat-trick :) This will be epic. #Paradise is N’Ani’Odela Film now. Welcome on board, dear Anirudh.” In response, Anirudh expressed his enthusiasm, tweeting, “This one is special my dear.”

Srikanth Odela has crafted a powerful narrative with an intense, gripping screenplay, promising to showcase Nani in a never-before-seen mass avatar. Backed by producer Sudhakar Cherukuri on a grand scale, The Paradise is poised to be Nani’s most high-budget film yet.Further details about the cast and crew will be revealed soon.