‘Annapurna Thalli Buvamma’ shoot wraps

The upcoming film ‘Annapurna Thalli Buvamma’, featuring Samudra, Shivika, Kusuma, Supriya, Naveen Matta, Rohil, Adil, and Rupesh in prominent roles, has completed its shooting. Produced by Siraj Khaderan Gori under the Gori Brothers Media and Black & White Movie Mark banners, the film is directed by Suresh Lankalapalli.

At the shoot completion event, former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Radhikapati Das Prabhu, and Sai Vijayender Singh graced the occasion. Balineni felicitated the cast and crew with shields and praised the film’s theme.

“Before now, few knew about Dokka Seethamma, also called Annapurnamma. Thanks to Pawan Kalyan, her noble deeds are now widely recognized. She dedicated her life to feeding those in need, and making a film on such an inspiring figure is commendable. Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, I will also initiate an annadanam program in Ongole in her name. Today’s society needs more such meaningful films,” he said.

Lead actress Shivika, portraying Dokka Seethamma, expressed her gratitude for debuting with such a strong role. Actor-director Samudra, who plays Seethamma’s husband, called it a “lifetime achievement” to be part of the project.

Director Suresh Lankalapalli credited his team for delivering powerful performances, while the producers confirmed that post-production will begin soon, with the release date to be announced shortly.