Anshul Garg and Jubin Nautiyal Join Forces for a Soulful Romantic Anthem – ‘Hadh Se’

Jubin Nautiyal has a voice that can make anyone feel the romance in the air, while Anshul Garg has the midas touch in music as every track he backs, turns into a chartbuster. One can only expect magic to happen when they both team up, and it’s happening sooner than expected. Anshul and Jubin are teaming up for their first song together and it’s titled ‘Hadh Se’.

Raving about his singer, Anshul says, “I really love Jubin's vocals. He has a very soulful voice and it's beautiful how he sings. We have been friends for the past three years and we were just waiting for the right time and the right song to collab on. This song has been with me for the past two years, and ever since I heard it, I wanted Jubin to be the one to sing it. I sent it to him about three months ago and as soon as he heard it, he said 'Anshul, this is our first song'. It's for all generations and a massy song. This is just the first of our many more collabs to come.” The Play DMF founder informs that the song is a romantic track, written by Prince Dubey and composed by Rahul Mishra, with Aditya Dev having done its production.

Jubin is equally excited to be teaming up with Anshul, and believes that their collaboration will create “magic”. “I have known Anshul for about three years and I have been in awe of his music sense. He knows what the audience wants to listen to and I had been waiting for us to team up. But it had to be the right song and ‘Hadh Se’ turned out to be that. It beautifully encapsulates love and romance in its purest form and I am sure that everyone who will listen to it will reminisce and cherish the love in their lives,” the singer says.