Antony Varghese fierce new avatar from ‘Kaattalan’ unleashed
The powerful first look poster of the upcoming action thriller Kaattalan has taken social media by storm. Produced by Shareef Muhammed under the Cubes Entertainments banner, the film features Antony Varghese Pepe in a raw and rugged avatar that promises a never-before-seen mass performer transformation. With blazing eyes, red-tinted hair, and a lit cigar clenched between blood-stained lips, Antony’s intense look sets the tone for a high-voltage action saga.
Directed by debutant Paul George, Kaattalan is being mounted as a pan-Indian spectacle and marks another massive project for Cubes Entertainments after their blockbuster success Marco. The film began with one of the most extravagant launch ceremonies in Malayalam cinema.
A major action schedule was recently filmed in Thailand, choreographed by world-renowned stunt master KechaKhamphakdee of Ong-Bak fame. During this schedule, Antony sustained a minor injury while performing a daring stunt with an elephant. Interestingly, the film also features Pong, the famous elephant from Ong-Bak.
The movie boasts a stellar cast including Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Baby Jean, Raj Thirandasu, Parth Tiwari, Jagadish, Siddique, and Hanan Shah. Music is composed by B. AjaneeshLoknath of Kantara fame. Kaattalan will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.