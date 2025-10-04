‘Ari: My Name is Nobody’ locks Oct 10 release

Under the banner of Arvy Cinemas, presented by Ramireddy Venkateswara Reddy (RV Reddy), the upcoming film Ari: My Name is Nobody is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release. Produced by Srinivas Ramireddy, D. Seshureddy Maramreddy, and Naidu, with Ling Gubapaneni as co-producer, the film is directed by Jayashankarr, who earlier gained recognition with Paper Boy.

The film features a stellar cast, including Vinod Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sai Kumar, and Srikanth Iyengar in pivotal roles. Promising a mix of engaging commercial elements and a thought-provoking message, Ari aims to strike a balance between entertainment and substance, offering audiences a unique cinematic experience.

On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, the makers officially announced the release date. With all production and post-production work wrapped up, Ari will hit the big screens globally on October 10th, with distribution handled by Asian Suresh Distribution.

Adding to the anticipation, the film’s songs have already turned into chartbusters, striking a chord with music lovers. The promotional material—including teasers and posters—has generated impressive buzz across social media, raising expectations further.

Director Jayashankarr expressed confidence in the film’s universal appeal, highlighting how it combines mass-friendly storytelling with a meaningful narrative. With its strong cast, soulful music, and impactful content, Ari is being touted as one of the promising releases this season.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are now on Ari to see if it lives up to the hype and delivers both at the box office and in the hearts of audiences.