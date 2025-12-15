Activists told to strive to strengthen TDP

Guntur: MLA Galla Madhavi emphasised that strengthening the Telugu Desam Party should be the primary responsibility of every activist. She conducted a face-to-face interaction programme with members of the 20th division committee at the TDP office in the Guntur West Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, she called upon party members to work in such a way that a festive atmosphere is seen every day in every division of the Guntur West constituency. She reiterated that the party is more important than individuals, and that this is their guiding principle.

To understand the problems and suggestions of party workers, she announced that a special face-to-face programme is being conducted every Wednesday titled “Workers’ Day.” She instructed that a meeting must be conducted every month in each division, with resolutions prepared based on a five-point agenda and submitted to her. TDP leaders Kolli Anil, Shaik Imran, Tanneeru Krishna, Rafi, Rabbani, Adamsa, Chennam Sambasiva Rao, and others were present.