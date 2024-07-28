Arjun’s first look from Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ adds anticipation

The Southern film industry is abuzz as the first look of Action King Arjun from the highly anticipated film 'Vidamuyarchi' has been unveiled. Directed by the talented Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions under the visionary guidance of Subaskaran, this film promises to be a grand spectacle starring Ajith Kumar.

Arjun, known for his versatile roles across the Southern film industry, is set to captivate audiences once again in 'Vidamuyarchi'. The powerful poster showcases Arjun standing stylishly on a road, with Ajith's silhouette in the background, evoking a sense of mystery and anticipation. The intriguing tagline, "Efforts never fail," adds to the curiosity surrounding the film.

Lyca Productions, a leading production house renowned for its mega-budget films and innovative content, is at the helm of this project, raising expectations to new heights. Director MagizhThirumeni, known for blending entertainment with uniqueness, is steering this grand production.

The film features a star-studded cast including Ajith Kumar, Trisha, and Arjun, reuniting after their blockbuster 'Mankatha'. Joining them are Aarav, Regina Cassandra, and other pivotal roles, promising a cinematic extravaganza.

Music by Kollywood's rockstar Anirudh Ravichander is expected to be a chartbuster, setting the tone for the film's success. The technical crew includes Om Prakash as the cinematographer, NB Srikanth as the editor, Milan as the art director, and Sundar as the stunt composer. Anu Vardhan handles costumes, Subramanian Narayanan is the executive producer, with J. Girinathan and K. Jayaseelan as production executives. The team also includes G. Anand Kumar (still photography), Gopi Prasanna (publicity design), and Hariharasuthan (VFX).

Sun TV has acquired the satellite rights for 'Vidamuyarchi', while Netflix has secured the OTT rights, ensuring the film reaches a broad audience. The film's audio has been released by Sony Music.







