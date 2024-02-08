Live
‘Article 370’ trailer offers glimpses of events that led to abrogation of special status for J&K
The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Article 370’ starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani was unveiled at a multiplex in the BKC area here on Thursday.
It gives glimpses of how the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was carried out.
The trailer, which is 2 minutes and 43 seconds in length, begins with a wide-angle shot of the Kashmir Valley with Yami Gautam’s lead character reflecting about the state of Kashmir, pained by the events in the region which is known as a paradise on earth, as she says, “Kashmir is a lost case ma’am.”
The viewers are soon thrown into the action set-piece consisting of blasts and violence and separatists making inflammatory speeches.
Talking about the separatists, Yami Gautam’s character says, “Jab tak ye special status hai tab tak hum unhe haath bhi nahi laga sakte aur wo log hume Article 370 ko haath lagaane nahi denge."
The person with whom Yami Gautam is talking to is then revealed as Priyamani, who essays the role of a PMO official.
Looking at the violence and the bloodshed, the Prime Minister of the country, in the film, decides to put an end to the Valley’s pain and adversities, setting in motion the domino effect of the scrapping of the contentious Article.
Yami Gautam’s character is then appointed in the NIA to round up potential threats in the Valley in order to smoothly abrogate Article 370.
'Article 370’ is an action political drama, and is set against the backdrop of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.