Asha Negi opens up on ‘Industry’, says it shows viewers real challenges of people in showbiz

Actress Asha Negi, who is part of the recently-released show 'Industry', feels the series shows people the real challenges of showbiz.
Actress Asha Negi, who is part of the recently-released show 'Industry', feels the series shows people the real challenges of showbiz.
Talking about the series, which offers an insider’s look into the Hindi film industry, Asha said: "Yes, 'Industry' has been receiving some great reviews and a lot of appreciation, especially from people within the industry because it's very relevant and relatable to everybody."
Asha, who's also happy to see people relating to her character as ambitious Sanya Sen, said: “The feedback has been great so far. Many people, especially those in the industry, relate to the character I'm playing."
The actress, who gained limelight with the TV show 'Pavitra Rishta', also said that 'Industry' highlights the struggles behind the scenes.
"For those outside the industry, the show reveals how glamorous it might seem from the outside as it highlights the hard work and struggles behind the scenes," she said.
"This glamour hides a lot of patience, hard work, and constant hustling. People outside the industry are getting to know the real challenges, while those in the industry can resonate with every dialogue, episode, and character," added Asha, who worked in hit OTT projects like 'Baarish', 'Ludo', 'Abhay', and 'Collar Bomb'.
Produced by Arunabh from TVF and directed by Navjot Gulati and Shreyash Pandey, 'Industry' recently dropped on Amazon MiniTV.
Also starring Chunky Panday and Gagan Arora in key roles, 'Industry' tells the story of an aspiring screenwriter, Aayush Verma (Gagan Arora) capturing his journey through Bollywood's complex pathways.