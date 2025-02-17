BAFTA 2025 winners: ‘Conclave’ and ‘The Brutalist’dominate the night

The 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2025) honored the best in cinema at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with actor David Tennant hosting the star-studded event. This year’s ceremony witnessed remarkable wins, with Conclave and The Brutalist emerging as the evening’s biggest victors.

Major Wins for Conclave and The Brutalist

The political thriller Conclave bagged the Best Film and Best Outstanding British Film awards, while The Brutalist secured Best Director (Brady Corbet) and Best Leading Actor (Adrien Brody). Meanwhile, Mikey Madison (Anora) and Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) took home the Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actor awards, respectively.

Animated and Technical Achievements

In animation, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl won Best Animated Film and Best Children’s and Family Film. Dune: Part Two impressed in the technical categories, winning Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

Complete List of Major Winners

Best Film: Conclave

Best British Film: Conclave

Best Director: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Best Leading Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Leading Actress: Mikey Madison (Anora)

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Film Not in English: Emilia Pérez

Best Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best Animated Film: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Original Screenplay: Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan (Conclave)

Best EE Rising Star Award: David Jonsson

With the BAFTAs wrapped up, all eyes now turn to the Oscars 2025, where many of these winners will compete for Hollywood’s biggest honors. Will Conclave and The Brutalist continue their winning streak? The Academy Awards will reveal all soon!