‘Bagundu Po’ from ‘Dude’ connects with listeners

Young sensation Pradeep Ranganathan, who has been riding high with back-to-back blockbusters, is now gearing up for his Pan-India entertainer Dude. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, marks the directorial debut of Keerthyswaran and is slated for release this Diwali.

After the massive success of Premalu, Pradeep is paired opposite Mamita Baiju, while veteran actor Sarath Kumar takes on a key role. The first single Boom Boom already set the charts ablaze, and now the makers have unveiled the second track, Bagundu Po.

The song showcases Pradeep’s character expressing heartfelt emotions for his love interest, respecting her choices. Composed by Sai Abhyankar, the melody carries a soothing vibe, with Sanjith and Abhyankar delivering soulful vocals. Lyricist Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Shastri pens the lines with trademark depth, making it a song that instantly connects with listeners. The track is quickly going viral across social media platforms, further fueling anticipation for the film.

Adding to the film’s visual richness, Niketh Bommi handles cinematography, while Latha Naidu serves as production designer and Bharat Vikraman manages editing.

Promising to be a colorful, musical romantic entertainer, Dude is set for a grand release on October 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, aiming to light up audiences this festive season.