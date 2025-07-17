‘Bakasura Restaurant’ to serve laughter and emotions on Aug 8

Telugu cinema lovers are in for a unique treat this August 8 as the film Bakasura Restaurant gets ready to hit screens worldwide. Touted as a “hunger comedy entertainer,” the makers promise the audience a cinematic experience that feels as fulfilling as a grand feast.

Fronted by popular comedian and character actor Praveen in the lead role, the film also stars Viva Harsha as the titular Bakasura, alongside notable actors like Krishna Bhagavaan, Shining Phani, and KGF fame Garuda Ram in key roles. Directed by debutant SJ Shiva, the film is being produced by Lakshmaiah Achari and Janardhan Achari under the SJ Movies banner.

The recently released trailer and songs have received encouraging responses, generating strong buzz ahead of the release. Director SJ Shiva shared, “This is a hunger-themed entertainer packed with thrilling moments and laughs. The story is built on an innovative concept that will certainly entertain and emotionally connect with audiences.”

He added, “Every scene is designed to offer both excitement and heartfelt emotion. We believe viewers will leave the theatre feeling satisfied, as if they’ve just had a wonderful meal.”

Producer Lakshmaiah Achari emphasized that Bakasura Restaurant will have a wide theatrical release across numerous screens globally on August 8. With its mix of humor, emotion, and fresh storytelling, the film aims to provide a delightful escape for moviegoers looking for something new and engaging this summer.