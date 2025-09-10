Balayya visits Andhra Education Society School in Mumbai, inspires students

The Andhra Education Society School, one of the most esteemed Telugu institutions in Mumbai, witnessed a memorable day as legendary actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna visited its Wadala campus. Established 77 years ago, the school has been a guiding light for generations, blending academic excellence with Telugu culture and values.

The institution today caters to over 4,000 students, offering education from Nursery to Class 12, with the dedicated support of nearly 150 teachers and staff. During his visit, Balakrishna interacted warmly with the children, who greeted him with immense enthusiasm through smiles, cultural programs, and heartfelt gestures.

His encouraging words inspired the young minds to dream big, work with sincerity, and carry forward the legacy of discipline and dedication. The atmosphere at the campus was filled with excitement as students cherished the rare opportunity of meeting the “God of Masses” in person.

Balakrishna was accompanied by Rammohan Bandlamudi, President of the School, and Krishna Prasad, General Secretary, who expressed gratitude for his presence and for motivating the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the management highlighted the school’s legacy of over seven decades in serving the Telugu community in Mumbai and reiterated their commitment to holistic education.

The visit of Nandamuri Balakrishna will remain etched in the memories of the students and staff as a powerful symbol of cultural pride and educational growth.