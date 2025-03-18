Balayya’s iconic ‘Aditya 369’ set for a grand re-release

The timeless classic "Aditya 369", widely regarded as one of the finest time-travel science fiction films in Indian cinema, is all set to make a spectacular comeback. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by the legendary Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, the film, originally released in 1991, will be re-released in a digitally remastered 4K version with upgraded 5.1 sound on April 11th.

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies and presented by SP Balasubrahmanyam, the film received both critical and commercial acclaim upon its release, and its cult status has only grown over the years.

Speaking about the re-release, Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, “The Prasad’s digital team worked tirelessly for six months to restore and enhance the film. Even after 34 years, 'Aditya 369' remains a groundbreaking cinematic experience. This re-release is a tribute to the legendary cast and crew, including Nandamuri Balakrishna garu, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu, and SP Balasubrahmanyam garu, whose contributions made this masterpiece possible.”

He also reminisced about Balakrishna’s majestic portrayal of Sri Krishnadevaraya and Krishna Kumar, the film’s visionary storytelling, and the brilliance of Ilaiyaraaja’s music, Jandhyala’s dialogues, and the combined cinematographic efforts of PC Sreeram, VSR Swamy, and Kabir Lal.

Prasad emphasized that Bollywood’s top villain Amrish Puri and actor Tinnu Anand were major highlights of the film. He urged audiences to relive the magic of "Aditya 369" on the big screen, assuring that the grand-scale re-release will be a treat for all Telugu cinema lovers.