Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas promises spine-chilling thrills with ‘Kishkindhapuri’

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is all set to surprise audiences with his upcoming horror-mystery thriller Kishkindhapuri, directed by Kaushik Pegallapati. Anupama Parameswaran plays the female lead, while Sahu Garapati has produced the film under Shine Screens. With the promotional content already raising curiosity, the film is slated for a grand release on September 12.

Speaking at a press conference, Srinivas shared his excitement about stepping into the horror genre for the first time. “I’ve mostly done mass commercial entertainers, but I’ve always loved horror films. When Kaushik narrated Kishkindhapuri, I immediately felt connected. This is my favorite genre, and we’ve ensured audiences will have a unique cinematic experience,” he said.

The actor praised the technical brilliance of the film, particularly its sound design by Radhakrishna, known for his work in Salaar, Animal, and Kantara. “Sound plays a crucial role in horror, and Kishkindhapuri has mind-blowing sound effects. The film blends horror and mystery in a way I’ve never seen before,” he noted.

Srinivas also credited producer Sahu Garapati for mounting the film on a grand scale without compromises. “For such genres, budgets are usually a limitation, but Sahu garu gave everything needed to make this film technically superior,” he said.

Sharing more, he revealed that the film features organic action sequences, chilling visuals, and gripping storytelling. He also praised Anupama’s intense performance in a tough role. “This is a serious horror film, the kind audiences haven’t seen in years. Watching it in a packed theatre will be a different experience altogether,” he added.

On his future projects, Srinivas confirmed Tyson Naidu and Hindava are nearing completion, while a new-age thriller with Polimera director Anil is also on the way.