BET Awards 2022: Kanye West Surprises With His Full-Coverage Attire And Pays Tribute To Sean 'Diddy'…

The last night was a gala one for most of the Hollywood fans as the most-awaited BET Awards 2022 event was held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The show is hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row while Sean 'Diddy' combo received the prestigious lifetime achievement award! Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil' Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and The Maverick City Choir performed on the stage and entertained the audience while Kanye West appeared in the 'full-coverage' avatar and stunned all and sundry. He also paid a tribute to Sean 'Diddy' and sported in an ash-coloured hoody, face mask, sunglasses and a hat!



Take a look at the complete winners list…

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

• Ari Lennox

• Chlöe

• Doja Cat

• H.E.R.

• Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)

• Mary J. Blige

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

• Blxst

• Chris Brown

• Givēon

• Lucky Daye

• The Weeknd (WINNER)

• Wizkid

• Yung Bleu

Best Group

• Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)

• Chlöe x Halle

• City Girls

• Lil Baby & Lil Durk

• Migos

• Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

• "Essence," Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems (WINNER)

• "Family Ties," Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

• "Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Feat. SZA

• "Way 2 Sexy," Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

• "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)," BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

• Cardi B

• Doja Cat

• Latto

• Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

• Nicki Minaj

• Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

• Drake

• Future

• J. Cole

• Jack Harlow

• Kanye West

• Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

• Lil Baby

Video of the Year

• "Family Ties," Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

• "Have Mercy," Chlöe

• "Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Feat. SZA

• "Pressure," Ari Lennox

• "Smokin Out The Window," Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)

• "Way 2 Sexy," Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

• Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak (WINNER)

• Benny Boom

• Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

• Director X

• Hype Williams

• Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

• Baby Keem

• Benny The Butcher

• Latto (WINNER)

• Muni Long

• Tems

• Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

• "An Evening with Silk Sonic," Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)

• "Back Of My Mind," H.E.R.

• "Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, The Creator

• "Certified Lover Boy," Drake

• "Donda," Kanye West

• "Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe," Jazmine Sullivan

• "Planet Her," Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

• "All In Your Hands," Marvin Sapp

• "Come To Life," Kanye West

• "Grace," Kelly Price

• "Hallelujah," Fred Hammond

• "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)," H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

• "Jireh," Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

• "We Win," Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin (WINNER)

BET Her Award

• "Best Of Me (Originals)," Alicia Keys

• "Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige (WINNER)

• "Have Mercy," Chlöe

• "Pressure," Ari Lennox

• "Roster," Jazmine Sullivan

• "Unloyal," Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

• "Woman," Doja Cat

Best International Act

• Dave (UK)

• Dinos (France)

• Fally Ipupa (DRC)

• Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

• Little Simz (UK)

• Ludmilla (Brazil)

• Major League DJz (South Africa)

• Tayc (France)

• Tems (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Best Movie

• "Candyman"

• "King Richard" (WINNER)

• "Respect"

• "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

• "Summer of Soul"

• "The Harder They Fall"

Best Actor

• Adrian Holmes, "Bel-Air"

• Anthony Anderson, "Black-Ish"

• Damson Idris, "Snowfall"

• Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

• Forest Whitaker, "Respect" and "Godfather of Harlem"

• Jabari Banks, "Bel-Air"

• Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

• Will Smith, "King Richard" (WINNER)

Best Actress

• Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

• Coco Jones, "Bel-Air"

• Issa Rae, "Insecure"

• Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

• Mary J. Blige, "Power Book II: Ghost"

• Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer"

• Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

• Regina King, "The Harder They Fall"

• Zendaya, "Euphoria" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home' (WINNER)

YoungStars Award

• Akira Akbar

• Demi Singleton

• Marsai Martin (WINNER)

• Miles Brown

• Saniyya Sidney

• Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

• Brittney Griner

• Candace Parker

• Naomi Osaka (WINNER)

• Serena Williams

• Sha'Carri Richardson

• Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

• Aaron Donald

• Bubba Wallace

• Giannis Antetokounmpo

• Ja Morant

• Lebron James

• Stephen Curry (WINNER)

Congratulations to all the winners…