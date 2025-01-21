‘Bhairavam’teaser showcases a high-octane action-packed story

The much-anticipated action thriller Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manoj Manchu, and Nara Rohit, has generated immense excitement with the release of its teaser. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Pen Studios, the film promises a gripping narrative and powerful performances.

The teaser introduces a high-octane action-packed story revolving around three friends, played by Sai Srinivas, Manoj, and Rohit, with a divine twist. The character of Sai Srinivas is introduced as a force to reckon with, and the visual appeal of the teaser, coupled with intense music by Sri Charan Pakala, sets the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience. The film also stars Aditi Shankar, Anandi, and Divya Pillai in key roles.

At the teaser launch event, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas expressed his excitement, praising the hard work of the director and producers and highlighting the strength of the film's story. He shared his happiness about working alongside such talented co-stars, mentioning how the film's journey had been a great experience.

Manoj Manchu also expressed his enthusiasm, noting his special connection with his co-stars and the film's dedication from all involved. Nara Rohit, who plays a crucial role, mentioned how the film allowed him to explore a different character and emphasized the strong bond among the actors.

Director Vijay Kanakamedala, alongside producer KK Radhamohan, expressed their gratitude to the team and promised that Bhairavam would be an action-packed experience for the audience. The film is expected to hit theaters soon, creating high expectations for its success.