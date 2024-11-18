  • Menu
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Beats Singham Again in Box Office Collections: A Profitable Success for Kartik Aaryan

x
Highlights

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surpassed Singham Again in box-office collections by the 17th day.

Here is good news for Kartik Aaryan fans as his recent release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has managed to beat 'Singham Again' in terms of box-office collections by the end of the 17th day.

Since their release, both movies have been performing well and have received a positive response from audiences and critics.

In the first week, 'Singham Again' was performing better than 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

As of now, the total collection of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stands at Rs 231 crore, while 'Singham Again' has collected Rs 230.75 crore.

In the Mumbai circuit, Ajay Devgn’s movie is performing better.

In terms of budget, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' was made on a lower budget compared to 'Singham Again'.

Therefore, the former can be considered a more profitable venture.

