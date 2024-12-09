Live
Just In
Big Twist: Mohan Babu, Vishnu’s Men Guarding Manchu Manoj's House
Discover the explosive family drama unfolding between Mohan Babu, Vishnu, and Manchu Manoj. Tensions rise as Vishnu’s men guard Manoj’s house amid a heated dispute. Get the latest updates on this shocking family feud!"
A significant development took place on Monday, December 9, 2024, in the ongoing dispute within the Manchu family.
Reports indicate that Vishnu’s men have been guarding Manchu Manoj's house, while Vishnu’s partner, Vijay, went to Manoj’s residence in Jalpalli and reportedly took the CCTV hard disk.
Vishnu, who had been in Dubai, returned to Hyderabad in haste due to family issues and is expected to visit Manoj’s house in Jalpalli.
This conflict stems from a family dispute involving Mohan Babu, the renowned film actor.
According to the police, for some time, Mohan Babu, his son Manchu Manoj, his wife, and other family members had been residing at a farmhouse in Jalpalli.
On Sunday, Manoj called Dial 100, claiming that his father had attacked him. The Pahad Sharif police investigated the incident at Mohan Babu’s residence.
Mohan Babu explained that the issue was a family matter and assured the police that they would resolve it themselves.
Later that evening, Manoj visited TX Hospital on Banjara Hills Road No. 12 with his wife, Mounika.
The doctors who treated him reported neck and leg injuries with significant swelling, and Manoj was unable to turn his neck. A CT scan, ultrasound, and X-ray were conducted. Though the doctors recommended 24-hour observation, Manoj chose to leave, stating he would return on Monday.
When asked for an update, Maheshwaram DCP Sunitha Reddy confirmed that the police had investigated the matter after receiving the Dial 100 call. However, since it was a family dispute, no formal case was registered.