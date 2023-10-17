'Bigg Boss 17': Arguments, nomination highlight of day 2

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' Season 17 will witness the Bigg Boss deciding to rattle the cage with favouritism, compelling contestants to be on their toes.

The Bigg Boss has announced that the residents of each makaan must nominate one occupant, who doesn’t deserve to be in their chosen space for eviction.

Most of the inhabitants of the 'Dil' makaan nominated contestant Mannara Chopra, and this didn’t go down well with the nominee, who alleges that she has been betrayed. This led to her breaking down in tears. Bigg Boss announced the first nomination of the house and asked the housemates to name one contestant they think should be evicted.

Aishwarya Sharma,Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and several others took Mannara's name and sent her to the 'unsafe zone'.

Mannara revealed that the people who nominated her have been nice to her on the face.

Amidst the first nomination drill, a massive fight broke out between contestants Arun Srikanth and Abhishek Pandey.

It all started with Abhishek blabbering the details of a private conversation between Arun and Sunny Arya, who are now pally with each other. An embarrassed Arun affirms that Abhishek should not have divulged the details of his ‘guy talk’ with Sunny, leading to a verbal spat. It will be interesting to see if this fight makes it to megastar Salman Khan’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra. The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.