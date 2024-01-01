Live
- December 2023 was a mixed bag for major auto companies
- Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed from Renegades' squad for BBL clash over NOC issue
- Nairs, Thiyyas genetically closer to population of northwest India, reveals study
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Elimination time for Rinku, Neil; Ayesha, Abhishek safe
- Actor Mishal Raheja plans to get hitched in 2024
- 265 fishermen, 384 civilians languish in Indian and Pakistani prisons, await freedom
- MSIL outlets sold liquor worth Rs. 18.85 crore on Dec 31
- BRS leader has lunch with sanitation workers to begin the new year
- Bengal govt fears flash-floods in Sikkim changed Teesta River's trajectory in north Bengal
- Retirement gift: Chief Secy retained as Bengal Govt’s Chief Financial Advisor
The latest episode of the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’ saw double eviction.
Mumbai: The latest episode of the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’ saw double eviction.
The first to get eliminated from the game was Rinku Dhawan, whose elimination was announced before the New Year party at the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house.
The other contestants gave a tearful goodbye to her, and felt better as soon as they arrived at the party.
The second person to get eliminated from the show was Neil Bhatt, who had been nominated for the entire season. With Neil and Aishwarya gone, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are the only married couple left in the house.
Krushna Abhishek announced the elimination of Neil during the episode, which the housemates believed to be a joke. However, Neil stood up and told everyone that he was aware of the situation.
With the elimination of Rinku and Neil, nominated contestants Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar are safe so far.