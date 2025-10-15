‘Bigg Boss 19’: Neelam Giri says there was ‘never a moment of happiness’ in her marriage

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’, housemate Neelam Giri will be seen opening up about her divorce in the show and will be heard saying that there was “never a moment of happiness in it.”

Neelam will be seen having a candid chat with her close friend Tanya Mittal, which will soon take an emotional turn.

It starts with Tanya asking Neelam about her Diwali celebrations and how many family members stay together. Neelam describes her family setup and the togetherness they share.

However, the discussion shifted to her past as Tanya gently asked about her marriage.

Opening up about her divorce, Neelam is heard saying: “There was never a moment of happiness in that relationship.”

She reveals that the decision to part ways was mutual but emotionally painful.

“It was a wrong decision to marry him. Even thinking about it makes me sad,” she adds.

Tanya continued to listen with empathy as Neelam spoke about her regrets and how the experience shaped her.

The conversation ended with Tanya asking more about Neelam’s home and life outside the house.

The upcoming episode will also see Baseer Ali candidly speaking about Farrhana Bhatt, whom he called the “worst human being” he has ever seen.

In a new promo from the upcoming episode “Bigg Boss 19”, Baseer was seen talking about Farrhana to current house captain Nehal Chudasama in the garden area.

In the promo Baseer is seen telling Nehal: “From day one we can see that she has no empathy. Since the day we have stayed with her she lives according to her own selfish reasons. She has never thought about anyone.”

He then said: “When she became the captain and then she turned away after giving a word to save Neelam and then said Nehal is back… everyone has read her personality.”

Tagging Farrhana as the worst human being, Baseer added: “She’s the worst human being I have ever seen. Such people have no value in my life.”