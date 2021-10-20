Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 44 Highlights

The episode started with Sunny saying that he is playing his own game. Maanas tries to explain that it will go in a wrong way and it seems like Sunny intentionally nominated Ravi and Sunny argued with Maanas. Sreeram asks Priyanka to eat but the latter says that Kajal is playing the victim card and is intentionally getting into fights. Sunny talks to Ravi and says that Priya targeted him but not Ravi which is why he accepted her nomination.

Pinky is seen crying saying that she got hurt with Maanas avoiding her. Maanas came and tries to solve it. They reconcile and Maanas feeds her. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Bangaru Kodipetta'. Priya is seen saying to Maanas that Sunny played his own game and it is very wrong. Bigg Boss gives 'Bangaru Kodi Petta' captaincy contender task. The housemates have to play an individual game to collect eggs and put their stickers on them.

Priya mimics Sunny saying she will steal eggs from others and that is her plan. Sunny asks Priya not to be useless. Priya says that he is playing useless games and Sunny says that he will reveal another side to her. Priya and Sunny try to provoke each other. Maanas try to stop them but Sunny doesn't budge. Shannu is seen saying to Jessie that Sreeram and Siri have started again and says that she doesn't know anything.

Bigg Boss asks Viswa to count the eggs from all. Siri steals some eggs from Sunny and the latter also tries to snatch from Siri and Priya. Siri says that she lost her eggs and she will now steal from anyone and it doesn't mean that she is targeting them. Shannu gets hurt seeing Siri searching his bed for the eggs. Jessie just brushes away the topic saying that she has been disappointed.

Viswa announces the number of eggs. He claims that he can't count Priyanka's eggs as they are not in the basket and Pinky screams at him and walks away. Sreeram claims that Priyanka and Priya gave their eggs to Maanas and it is not right. Anne and Sreeram discuss the same. Lobo says to Bigg Boss that he is ready to go into the Bigg Boss house again and he is seeing the true colors of everyone.

Siri says that she didn't search their beds at all and cries. Jessie says that he has other reasons as well and tries to convince her. Pinky is seen saying that whatever Kajal does, she feels like it is provoking. Priya and Pinky make fun of her. Maanas is seen getting emotional saying that he got hurt with Pinky's words and the nomination reasons on him. Sunny consoles him.