Live
- Indian businesses record M&A worth $11.4 billion in August, highest in value since June '22: Report
- Enhanced Trust in Police Leads to New Petrol Pump Inauguration in Wanaparthy
- Raj Guv Haribhau Bagade meets President, PM Modi and Union Minister in Delhi
- Tariq Anwar’s viral ‘shoulder ride’ video sparks political row in Bihar
- President Murmu urges exporters to turn challenges in global trade into opportunities
- Urban Company IPO GMP Explained Simply: Listing Price, Dates & Investor Tips
- Bengaluru Police Raid Hotel for Late-Night Party, Drug Use Found
- Engineering exports to grow further with bigger goals, greater strength: Piyush Goyal
- Ahead of Vice-Presidential polls on Sept 9, ruling and opposition parties voice confidence
- Bomb threats to two schools in Jaipur, police launch search operations
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Returns, Thanuja, Asha Saini, Bharani Among Contestants
Highlights
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 kicked off on September 7, 2025, with Nagarjuna as host. New “Owners vs Tenants” theme features 15 contestants in two houses.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 started on September 7, 2025, with Nagarjuna returning as the host. This season introduces a new theme called “Owners vs Tenants,” featuring two houses — one for celebrities and one for common people.
A total of 15 contestants have entered the show: 9 celebrities and 6 commoners.
Celebrity Contestants
- Thanuja Puttaswamy
- Asha Saini (Flora Saini)
- Bharani Shankar
- Jabardasth Emmanuel
- Sanjjanaa Galrani
- Suman Setty
- Ramu Rathod
- Shrasti Verma
- Rithu Chowdary
Commoner Contestants
- Kalyan Padala (Soldier Kalyan)
- Harita Harish (Mask Man Harish)
- Demon Pawan
- Srija Dammu
- Dr. Priya
- Maryada Manish
Next Story