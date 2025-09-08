  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Returns, Thanuja, Asha Saini, Bharani Among Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Returns, Thanuja, Asha Saini, Bharani Among Contestants
x
Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 kicked off on September 7, 2025, with Nagarjuna as host. New “Owners vs Tenants” theme features 15 contestants in two houses.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 started on September 7, 2025, with Nagarjuna returning as the host. This season introduces a new theme called “Owners vs Tenants,” featuring two houses — one for celebrities and one for common people.

A total of 15 contestants have entered the show: 9 celebrities and 6 commoners.

Celebrity Contestants

  • Thanuja Puttaswamy
  • Asha Saini (Flora Saini)
  • Bharani Shankar
  • Jabardasth Emmanuel
  • Sanjjanaa Galrani
  • Suman Setty
  • Ramu Rathod
  • Shrasti Verma
  • Rithu Chowdary

Commoner Contestants

  • Kalyan Padala (Soldier Kalyan)
  • Harita Harish (Mask Man Harish)
  • Demon Pawan
  • Srija Dammu
  • Dr. Priya
  • Maryada Manish


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick