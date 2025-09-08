Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Returns, Thanuja, Asha Saini, Bharani Among Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 started on September 7, 2025, with Nagarjuna returning as the host. This season introduces a new theme called “Owners vs Tenants,” featuring two houses — one for celebrities and one for common people.

A total of 15 contestants have entered the show: 9 celebrities and 6 commoners.

Celebrity Contestants

Thanuja Puttaswamy

Asha Saini (Flora Saini)

Bharani Shankar

Jabardasth Emmanuel

Sanjjanaa Galrani

Suman Setty

Ramu Rathod

Shrasti Verma

Rithu Chowdary

Commoner Contestants

Kalyan Padala (Soldier Kalyan)

Harita Harish (Mask Man Harish)

Demon Pawan

Srija Dammu

Dr. Priya

Maryada Manish



