Allu Arha Biography: Age, Parents, Family, Interesting Facts, Hobbies, Photos

Allu Arha Biography:

Allu Arha, the daughter of Telugu actors Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, recently made her acting debut in the movie "Shaakuntalam" directed by Samantha. She played the role of little Prince Bharata in the film, and her performance has received critical acclaim. Arha's scenes in the movie have become popular on social media, and her fans and audiences have praised her acting skills.

Allu Arha Age:

Allu Arha is a child artist and student, born on November 21, 2016, in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. She is currently 7 years old and follows the Hindu religion.

Allu Arha Family:

Allu Arha's parents are Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy. She is unmarried and has no children. Allu Arha is pursuing her studies and her school and college details are yet to be updated.

Allu Arha Hobbies:

Allu Arha hobbies include listening to music, singing, yoga, and dancing. She was born and brought up in Hyderabad, Telangana, and is currently residing there. Allu Arha is an Indian national and her zodiac sign is yet to be updated.

Allu Arha Interesting Facts:

- Allu Arha gained popularity when a video of her saying "Dosa step" went viral, posted by her father.

- She has an elder brother and sister named Allu Ayaan.

- The name "Allu Arha" has a Hindu meaning which refers to Lord Shiva, and an Islamic meaning which means calm and serene.

- Her paternal grandparents are producer Allu Arvind and Nirmala Allu. Telugu actors Nagendra Babu and Chiranjeevi are her grandfathers, while Tollywood superstars Ram Charan Tej and Allu Sirish are her uncles.

- Allu Arha shares an Instagram account with her brother Ayaan, which has over 17.8K followers as of April 2023.

Allu Arha Photos: