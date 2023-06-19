Rakesh Master Biography: Death, Age, Family, Education, Career, Net worth, Movies, Awards, Photos

Rakesh Master is a much talented and well known dance choreographer in film industry. He is among the most popular choreographers of Tollywood industry. He is more famous for his works in Telugu films. He is self taught dancer. He used to watch different dances and learn. He established a small dance institute in Tirupathi where he taught dance to many students for Rs 5. His main ideology on teaching for an affordable price is to produce more dancers from Telugu film industry.

Age, Early stage

Rakesh was born in 1968 in Telangana, India. As of 2023, his age is 55. Rakesh Master spent his early days of childhood in Hyderabad city, Telangana, India. His Zodiac sign is Scorpio. Since his very early age, he has interest in dancing and decided to become a good dancer. He got the dancing spark when he watched Disco Dancer at the age of 10. He used to saw dance reality show and dance in films. His parents seen his interest in dancing but as there were no dancing school or dance teacher not available, they always motivated his to self learning. He used to copy dance steps of movies and perform those.

He did his schooling from private school in Telangana. He has a graduate degree which he took from private college in Telangana. After that he moved to Tirupathi and started a small dance studio where he used to teach dance to other students with same passion as he has.

At one time he wanted to try in movies and he went to Madras and gave audition. But he realised that there is no one who can value for his dancing talent. So he again came back to Tirupathi and focused on his dancing institute. In one interview, he mentioned that his friends Venu Paul, Prem Gopi, and Girish helped a lot in his early phase of career. He also added that actor Tanikela Bharani supported him a lot and guide him in the way where he can get the chance in movies.





Career



After many struggle he made his debut in big screen with the movie titled “Avva” in 2011. After that he worked with many super stars including Venkatesh, Prabhas, Ram, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni and many more. He participated in many famous dancing reality shows such as Dhee and other. After appearing in Dhee he got his real identity in dancing on the basis of his skill. He worked as a single card choreographer for Ram’s debut “Devadas.” In a conversation, he mentioned that he was not getting enough money as compared to some other choreographer of the same industry. He also added that he never going to beg for opportunities. Later, after some controversial interviews, Rakesh started his own Youtube channel named SRK entertainments and uploaded some videos. He has done parody to Bigg Boss reality show in the name of ‘Bhale Boss’ which made him connected to youngsters from Insta and Youtube and planned a show with them.

Rakesh was also seen in another reality show ‘Jabardasth.’ He is the guru of another popular choreographer Shekar master. Shekar master has a tattoo on his fore-arm of the master’s name. “Bahubali’ star Prabhas also claimed that he got trained with Rakesh master in a show.

Filmography

Manasichanu

Yuvaraju

Seeta Rama Raju

Budget Padmanabham

Girlfriend

Devadasu

Chirunavvutho

Lahiri Lahiri Lahiri LO

Seetaiah

Apparao Driving School

Varam

AmmoPolisodu

Family Background

He was born in very middle class family from Hyderabad, Telangana, India. He along with his family believes in Hindu Religion. He did too much struggle in his starting phase of career and his family always supported him. He never revealed his parents name or their occupation.

Wife, Relationships





As per many resources it is confirmed that Rakesh Master is married person. But he always wants to keep his relationship or marriage life secure and never discussed about his wife. He is staying away from his family due to few disturbances. The couple together has a one son named Charan Tej.



Later, he got connected to a person named Lakshmi and had been in a live-in relationship with her but later separated due to disturbances.

Death

The choreographer fell ill after attending an outdoor shoot in Vishakapatnam a week back. From the time he returned to Hyderabad, Rakesh suffered with health issues. On June 18th 2023, Rakesh Master was admitted to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, as his health condition worsened. As per the reports, Rakesh Master passed away around 5 PM. It is being said that the doctors tried their best, but unfortunately, they couldn’t save the choreographer.