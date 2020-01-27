Top
A New Poster From 'Sufna' Is Released

A New Poster From
The young guy Ammy Virk is slowly becoming a busy guy in Bollywood. Having a handful of offers, this guy is showing off his prowess on the screen...

After 83 and Bhuj – The Pride Of India, this B-Town actor is turning into the protagonist with the movie 'Sufia'. Having a soulful title, this movie is raising the eyebrows of movie buffs with cute and lovely posters.

Ammy Virk has dropped a beautiful poster from the movie a few minutes ago… Have a look!

This poster has both lead characters, Ammy Virk and Tania, holding hands with much love and going with winsome smiles. The trailer release date has been announced through this poster which falls on 30th January 2020 @ 5 PM.

Sufna is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and is produced by Gurpreet Singh and Navneet Virkunder Panj Paani Films banner.

This love drama will hit the theatres on Valentine's Day 14th February 2020.

