Aamir Khan Wishes To Shoot A Few More Scenes With Kareena As They Wrap The Shooting Of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Slowly the film industry is getting back to its normalcy… After 5-6 months of lockdown effect, the Central Government has given its nod to resume the shootings of TV and movie shootings. Thus, many of the actors and crew are getting back to the sets and are busy in resuming the left over part of their shootings. We have already seen Akshay Kumar wrapping the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Bell Bottom'. Even Salman Khan wrapped the shooting of 'Radhe' flick and now, Aamir Khan also bid adieu to the sets of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

He took to his Instagram and re-posted Kareena Kapoor's post and wished to do a few more scenes with this Bollywood actress…





In this post, both Aamir and Kareena are seen enjoying the shoot sitting on chairs amid lush green farm lands. Aamir also wrote, "What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I've requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you…"

Well, Kareena dropped this pic on her Instagram a few hours ago and announced the wrap up of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' movie…

Kareena is seen dressed up in a light-coloured kurti and legging while Aamir is seen sporting in a casual avatar. Kareena wrote, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.

Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed.

Till we cross paths again...❤️❤️🎈🎈".

Through this post, Kareena thanked each and every crew member of her team and specially mentioned lead actor Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan for their amazing support.

This flick is a comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners.