Aayush Sharma Says, 'It's Too Early For Me To Decide What I Am Good At And Stick To It

It is all known that Bollywood's youngster Aayush Sharma shared the screen space with his brother-in-law Salman Khan in 'Antim: The Final Truth' movie and impressed all and sundry with his deadly gangster Ruhaliya appeal! Off late, he spoke to the media and said, he wants to play every type of character and explore everything too.

He started off by saying, "I love Bollywood and I don't want to be slotted into any category or genre. I don't want to be in a box. I want to explore everything, including comedy, romance, intense love stories and action. In fact, I would love to do a fun love story like 'LoveYatri', which makes people laugh. It's like a typical popcorn entertainer, which people can watch without any stress."

He also adds, "I would love to do a period film as well. I feel it will be quite challenging to go back in history. I have opened my horizon to everything. Also, it's too early for me to decide what I am good at and stick to it. Chances of getting an opportunity to play a character like Rahuliya in 'Antim' are far and few between. The character had such a strong arc, which very few films offer."

Finally, he concludes by saying, "I can't keep repeating myself. As an actor, I will make some mistakes on the way, but the idea is to learn from them and move on."

Well, Aayush Sharma made his debut with Love Yatri movie and in his second movie he essayed the role of an antagonist! So, hope we witness Aayush in more interesting roles in his upcoming movies… There are also speculations that, he will essay a supporting character in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali movie.