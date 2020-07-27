It's good news for all the Bachchan family fans and film industry too. Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and little Aardhya are tested negative and discharged from Nanavati hospital.

This news is announced by Abhishek Bachchan through his Twitter page and also thanked all his fans for their continuous prayers and good wishes…

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

In this tweet, Junior Bachchan made it clear that both his wife and daughter are totally recovered from Covid-19 and are back to home. He also mentioned that, his father and himself will remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Through this tweet, he also mentioned not to believe any rumours and follow their social pages for official confirmation.



It was earlier said that Amitabh Bachchan was tested negative and was discharged from the Nanavati hospital. But Big B took to his social media pages and thrashed the rumours. He also advised people not to spread such rumours.