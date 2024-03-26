Akshara Singh flaunts her hair, makeup in new photos; sends Holi greetings to fans in Bihar

Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on Tuesday shared some pictures, flaunting her hair and makeup, and asked fans when they are celebrating the festival of Holi.

Taking to Instagram, Akshara shared a series of pictures, wherein she is wearing a white shirt, and is posing with a full face of makeup and hair styled in soft waves.

Akshara, who hails from Bihar, and the state is celebrating Holi on March 26, captioned the post as: "What's up guys? aapke yahan Holi kab hai? #happyholi."

The fans commented on her post and said: "Mrignaini", "Aaj se hi hai Holi start". One user said: "aaj hai Singh ji".

Akshara is known for her participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She has also featured in projects like 'Porus', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', and 'Dhadkan'.