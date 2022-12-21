Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu Will Stream On Amazon Prime

Bollywood's most-busiest actor Akshay Kumar entertained all his fans and movie buffs with 4 movies this year and is all prepping up big releases in 2023. Well, his Ram Setu movie which hit the theatres a couple of months ago bagged a decent status at the ticket windows. Now, it is ready to treat the digital screen audience on 23rd December, 2022 ahead of the Christmas festival. The streaming rights of this thriller are owned by a popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. So, they shared the poster of this movie and announced the streaming date through social media.



Even Akshay Kumar also shared the good news with his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Get on this high-octane expedition with us 🔍🌊#RamSetuOnPrime, Dec 23 only on @PrimeVideoIN . pic.twitter.com/vrjF1m0a3U — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 21, 2022

Ram Setu will be streaming on Amazon Prime from 23rd December, 2022!

The plot showcases how the archaeology department head Akshay Kumar is all set to prove the existence of the ancient bridge Ram Setu. Akshay's mission is filled with many challenges and action adventures.

This film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Ram Setu hit the screens on 25th October, 2022 on the occasion of the Diwali festival and now it is all set to treat the small screen audience on the occasion of the Christmas festival.

Speaking about the work front of Akshay Kumar, he is also having 5-6 interesting movies in his kitty. He recently wrapped up OMG 2 and Selfiee shooting and will also be part of Soorarai Potru remake and a couple of other untitled projects.