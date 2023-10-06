Ameesha Patel Movies: A Journey From Gadar To Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel is a well-known name in Bollywood, starring in some of the highest-grossing and most popular Hindi movies ever. Anyone who has followed Bollywood since 2000 will definitely know of her. She is an actress with a vast filmography, starring in Hindi and Telugu movies.

Her latest stint has been in the 2023 blockbuster movie Gadar 2, where she reappears in the role of Sakeena, Tara Singh's wife, opposite Sunny Deol. Today, we will look at Ameesha Patel's movies, from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to Gadar 2, and everything in between!

From Gadar To Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel's Colourful Movie Journey

Let us take a comprehensive look at the career trajectory of Ameesha Patel today:

From 2000-2002: Years of High Success

Even before Ameesha appeared in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, she was a household name, having starred in two blockbuster movies in the previous year:

● Ameesha's debut was in the 2000 superhit movie, which also happened to be Hrithik Roshan's debut, Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. The unlikely love story of a rich girl and a poor lad captured the imagination of the Indian audience immediately, and for Ameesha, there was no turning back after that.

● In the same year, she starred in a blockbuster Telugu movie, Badri, which was the directorial debut of Puri Jagannadh. The movie revolves around Badri, played by Pawan Kalyan, who cannot decide who his true love is. Ameesha plays the role of Sarayu, the girl he eventually chooses.

Only after these two did Ameesha star in the movie that would propel her to the top of the charts, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie is a legend, and every millennial, youngster, and adult is conversant with the story.

Ameesha played the role of the starry-eyed Sakeena Ali Singh, the woman who would capture the heart of the ever-affable Tara Singh. The movie had a budget of 19 crores and clocked in gross revenue of 128 crores worldwide with a net profit of 77 crores.

● She starred in another movie that year, Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar, which failed to make much of a mark at the box office.

● In 2002, Ameesha's fortunes returned with the romantic drama Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai. Starring opposite Aftab Shivdasani, the movie showcases the tragic side of one-sided love and the cost incurred. It ran successfully, and the movie became a superhit, with a 7 crore net collection against a budget of 5 crores.

● Her next hit movie was the 2002 musical thriller Humraaz. The movie explores the intricacies of love, relationships, and the effect it produces on those involved. The cast includes Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna, opposite Ameesha, and deals with the love triangle that forms between the three. The movie netted 16 crores at the box office, having been made on a budget of 15 crores.

● Ameesha starred alongside superstar Salman Khan in the same year in the movie Yeh Hai Jalwa, a marginal success in gross earnings but flopped in net earnings.

2003-2006: From Personal Misfortune To Professional Failure

The next few years between 2003-2006 were lackluster, as none of Ameesha Patel's movies could make much of a mark at the box office. During this time, she also faced several problems in her personal life, to the extent that she became estranged from her family.

The historical drama Mangal Pandey: The Rising was one notable movie that impacted the audience's minds. Starring Aamir Khan as the patriot Mangal Pandey, the movie, however, flopped at the box office in terms of commercial success.

2007-2013: Years of Comeback

2007 was the year that Ameesha's fortunes changed for the better in a way. Even though she did not bag any lead and only starred in supporting roles, all of her movie choices were commercial successes.

● She appeared in Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. as the bubbly Pinky Kapoor. The movie had a crowded cast of talented actors and went on to garner an average response at the box office.

● She appeared in a cameo role in the comedy movie Heyy Babyy, in the title song. The movie became a hit, and she received special attention due to her changed image.

● One of the funniest and most thrilling movies Bollywood has produced, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, was released that year, in which Ameesha portrayed the role of Radha. The movie received critical acclaim and was a super hit.

Over the next few years, Ameesha limited her acting stints and only appeared in selective roles. One of the movies which became a semi-hit in 2013 was Race 2, in which she appeared prominently. Until 2018, there were only three Ameesha Patel movies, which were all average.

Gadar 2: After 5 Years of Inactivity

After 5 years of no films, Ameesha Patel has reappeared on the screen as Sakeena in Gadar 2, which has already exceeded all expectations. The movie runs successfully in theatres and is a contender for the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever. This Ameesha Patel movie, available on ZEE5, is also roaring on OTT and entertaining audiences worldwide.

Conclusion

That was the journey of Ameesha Patel from Gadar to Gadar 2 in short. The veteran actress has appeared in movies that have been flops and blockbusters. It has been a rollercoaster for her, we are sure! Watch her in her latest movie, Gadar 2, streaming on OTT ZEE5 right now!