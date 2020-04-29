Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Beautiful Sketch Of Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan… His characters speak more about himself than his name!!! Yes… This versatile actor is always considered as one of the finest actors of Indian Film Industry.

Be it Piku, Hindi Medium, Lunch Box or Life Of Pi, all these movies are classic ones which showed off the prowess of Irrfan Khan to the whole world.

The news of Irrfan's demise left the whole film industry go teary-eyed. It is hard to find such wonderful personalities. This news made all the celebrities to take to their social media accounts and share their grief as no one could attend his funeral because of Coronavirus. No one could have cursed this pandemic in such a hardest way asthey have done today because it made everyone lose the last chance of witnessing their favourite actor.

As the Coronavirus made people locked down at home, Irrfan's cremation was done amidst a few familymembers in Mumbai. Although Cancer has taken him away, he will be always alive on the screens with his awesome characters.

The Superstar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a beautiful sketch of Irrfan Khan on his social media account and made us witness the versatile actor's sketch… Have a look!

In this post, Irrfan's sketch is seen… This man is seen along with Rituparno Ghosh who is seen explaining something to Irrfan. This wonderful sketch is drawn by artist Aniket Misra. There is no doubt that, Irrfan's demise is not less than any shock to the film industry.

Such a wonderful sketch!!! RIP Irrfan… We always keep loving you!!!