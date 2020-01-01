Ananya Panday gets trolled for her 'My father hasn't been on Koffee with Karen' comment; Here's why

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday recently appeared on Rajeev Masand's talk show, where she talked about a lot of things including her struggle in Bollywood and the much talked about topic of "nepotism". However, the diva instead became the target of the netizens who trolled her for her comment on the same. When Ananya was asked about her journey in Bollywood so far, she said, "I am so scared that people are going to say that ''You're taking things too lightly''.

I will overcompensate then because I don't want to take that chance. I have always wanted to be an actor and just because my father is an actor as well, I''m not going to say no to an opportunity. It isn't as easy as people say it is. I think everyone has their own journey. My dad has never been a part of the Dharma film. He has never been on ''Koffee with Karan'', said the actress.

As soon as the episode aired, Twitteratis started trolling Ananya for her "Koffee with Karan" remark and called her statement as a typical "star-kid" statement. A user wrote, "Ananya Panday just said "my dad has never been on Koffee with Karan" when she tried to explain her privilege // oh my god! someone show this kid what reality is, and also, ask her to go to college, please."

Adding further on nepotism, the Student of The year 2 star said, "Everyone thinks it is all glamorous and that I've gotten everything that I ever wanted. But I am very grateful that I am my dad's daughter and I wouldn't want it any other way. When people hate me for nepotism, I'm not going to shy away that I am Chunkey Panday 's daughter. He is still working so hard. I am so proud of him. I am proud to be his daughter."