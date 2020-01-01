Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Ananya Panday gets trolled for her 'My father hasn't been on Koffee with Karen' comment; Here's why

Ananya Panday gets trolled for her Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday
Highlights

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday recently appeared on Rajeev Masand's talk show, where she talked about a lot of things including her...

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday recently appeared on Rajeev Masand's talk show, where she talked about a lot of things including her struggle in Bollywood and the much talked about topic of "nepotism". However, the diva instead became the target of the netizens who trolled her for her comment on the same. When Ananya was asked about her journey in Bollywood so far, she said, "I am so scared that people are going to say that ''You're taking things too lightly''.

I will overcompensate then because I don't want to take that chance. I have always wanted to be an actor and just because my father is an actor as well, I''m not going to say no to an opportunity. It isn't as easy as people say it is. I think everyone has their own journey. My dad has never been a part of the Dharma film. He has never been on ''Koffee with Karan'', said the actress.

As soon as the episode aired, Twitteratis started trolling Ananya for her "Koffee with Karan" remark and called her statement as a typical "star-kid" statement. A user wrote, "Ananya Panday just said "my dad has never been on Koffee with Karan" when she tried to explain her privilege // oh my god! someone show this kid what reality is, and also, ask her to go to college, please."

Adding further on nepotism, the Student of The year 2 star said, "Everyone thinks it is all glamorous and that I've gotten everything that I ever wanted. But I am very grateful that I am my dad's daughter and I wouldn't want it any other way. When people hate me for nepotism, I'm not going to shy away that I am Chunkey Panday 's daughter. He is still working so hard. I am so proud of him. I am proud to be his daughter."

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT

Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

CAA: BJP Campaign In West Bengal To Counter TMC
CAA: BJP Campaign In West Bengal To Counter TMC
Defence Forces Keep Away From Politics Asserts CDS General Rawat
Defence Forces Keep Away From Politics Asserts CDS General Rawat
GVL To Seek Action Against Kerala CM For Breach Of Parliamentary Privileges
GVL To Seek Action Against Kerala CM For Breach Of Parliamentary...
Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On Monday
Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On...


Top