Anurag slams Payal Ghosh for 'hijacking MeToo'

Mumbai: Vehemently denying actor Payal Ghosh's allegations of rape against him, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Friday described them as "false and reckless" and said he was out of the country during the period she has mentioned in her FIR.

A statement issued by his lawyer a day after he was questioned in the case said Kashyap provided documentary proof to the police to establish the fact that he was in Sri Lanka shooting for a film in August 2013.

Versova police registered a FIR against Kashyap on September 22 after Ghosh alleged that he had raped her in August 2013. "Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police.

The material provided by Kashyap, in support of his statement, demonstrates that the complaint of Ms. Ghosh is an outright lie," said the statement by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani.