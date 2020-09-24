Arjun Rampal Quarantines After Two Of His Cast Of 'Nail Polish' Web Series Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bollywood star actor Arjun Rampal gets quarantine himself as his 'Nail Polish' web series team members Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari get tested positive for Covid-19. Arjun announced this news through his Instagram page and also doled out that, he is waiting for his results too.





In this post, he is seen relaxing at his home in a casual avatar. He also wrote, "Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters #fingerscrossed #zee5".

Hope Arjun Rampal gets tested negative… As he moved close with both Manav and Anand in the sets, he also gave his sample for Covid-19 test.

It was just yesterday Arjun Rampal dropped a pic from his sets and said it is good to be back at work… But suddenly the shoot is halted and all the crew and cast of this web series decided to on a quarantined period.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFcX3-Mlrvr/

Arjun is seen in an intriguing pose in this pic which is clicked on the sets of 'Nail Polish' and is seen in action wearing a royal blue shirt. He also wrote, "So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health. 🙏🏽

On the sets of #NailPolish Coming Soon. #BehindTheScenes

@zee5premium".

Arjun Rampal will essay the role of a high-profile defense lawyer Sid Jaisingh in this court-room drama which is based on a murder trial.

Nail Polish web series is produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Jahanara Bhargava, Seema Mohapatra under Ten Years Younger Productions banner. This Zee5 premium venture is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, which features Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari.