  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Armaan Malik posts heartfelt video on completing 16 years in music industry

Armaan Malik posts heartfelt video on completing 16 years in music industry
x
Highlights

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who is known for songs such as ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Naina’, ‘Besabriyaan’ and several others, has completed 16 years in the music industry.

Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who is known for songs such as ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Naina’, ‘Besabriyaan’ and several others, has completed 16 years in the music industry.

The singer has sung in multiple languages, including in Hindi, Telugu, English, Bangla, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu and Malayalam.

He first made the audiences fall in love as a child singer in the song ‘Bum Bum Bole’ from ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

On Thursday, Armaan took to his social media to reflect on his journey.

In a heartfelt video message, the singer shared, "Hey everyone, I hope you guys are doing amazing. Well, today is a very special day as I complete 16 years in the music industry."

He added, “I feel extreme gratitude towards all of you, my fans, all my listeners, and all the amazing people I have collaborated with, be it music composers, lyricists, directors, who have found me and my voice worthy enough of their projects. Thank you to everyone and thank you for embracing my music and my voice with so much warmth and love."

He wrote in the caption, “Wow, time really flew, didn’t it? Thank you for being there with me and supporting my music for these incredible 16 years. Feeling blessed and grateful for your love."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X