‘Bad Newz’ review: A bold comedy with an unexpected twist

Rating: 1.75/5

"Bad Newz" emerges as a daring film that introduces the term “heteropaternal superfecundation” into mainstream Hindi cinema. Directed by Anand Tiwari and scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, the film stands out for its originality, despite the premise being similar to the Brazilian web series ‘Desperate Lies.’ Serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, this film delves into a unique plot involving a mix-up of IVF samples and a pregnancy involving twins from different fathers.

Story

The story revolves around Saloni (Triptii Dimri), an ambitious chef whose dream of winning a prestigious Meraki star is interrupted by Akhil (Vicky Kaushal), a fast-food restaurant owner with a penchant for kitschy gifts and unrestrained Punjabi enthusiasm. After marrying Akhil, Saloni's life becomes complicated with the presence of his overbearing mother (Sheeba Chaddha) and her own burgeoning relationship with Gurbir (Ammy Virk). The plot thickens when Saloni finds herself pregnant with twins fathered by both men, leading to a comedic yet dramatic struggle over paternity and parental rights.

Performances

Triptii Dimri infuses Saloni with a refreshing vulnerability, while Ammy Virk provides a sweet contrast to Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of a boisterous yet ultimately tragic romantic. Kaushal's performance shines as he evolves from a self-centered mama’s boy to a man grappling with profound personal revelations.

Technicalities

The film effectively balances humor and drama, particularly in its depiction of male competitiveness and immaturity. Although it touches upon serious themes, "Bad Newz" maintains a comedic tone, exploring the absurdities of its central predicament with a mix of witty dialogues and humorous scenarios.

Analysis

While the film makes notable strides in presenting a woman’s situation without judgment, it succumbs to melodrama as the story progresses. The narrative sometimes shifts focus to family dynamics and dramatic choices, diverting from the film’s original comedic edge. Nevertheless, the film’s central message about manhood and fatherhood is compelling, and Kaushal’s performance provides a robust anchor for the film’s emotional journey.

On a whole, "Bad Newz" is a commendable effort in Hindi cinema, blending comedy with a bold and original storyline. Though it occasionally veers into melodrama, the film’s unique premise and strong performances, particularly by Vicky Kaushal, make it an engaging watch.