Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About Why Did She Do Badhaai Do Movie

Bollywood's ace actress Bhumi Pednekar is all set to entertain her fans with her upcoming movie Badhaai Do. It has Rajkummar Rao as the lead actor. As the release date is nearing, the makers have already started their digital promotions. Off late, Bhumi spoke to the media and opened up on why she did this movie and also said, the story will be an eye-opener for the people of India.



She started off by saying, "I'm really proud that content filmmakers, making differential and clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a project that is unique and bring their vision to life. I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India."

Bhumi also added that, she is all happy to be the part of such subjects… "Badhaai Do is a hot franchise that balances commerce with content. It is really exciting to be an actor in these times because such subjects are being backed by big producers who want to create a change in society. As a human being, I'm drawn to subjects that can lead to a positive impact on people and be a catalyst for social good. I hope Badhaai Do does just the same. I can't wait for people to watch this film because it is truly, truly endearing."

Rajkummar Rao is essaying the role of a Police officer in this movie and will be seen as Shardul while Bhumi will be his love interest portraying the role of Sumi who is a physical education teacher. Sheeba Chaddha will be seen as her mother. This movie will hit the screens on 4th February, 2022 in the theatres. This movie is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is produced by Junglee Pictures banner. Earlier locked release date was 11th February and will target the Valentine's Day weekend!