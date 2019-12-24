Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai opens up about her past with Sidharth Shukla

After this Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan saw massive fights between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, looks like their rivalry is not going to end any time soon. Rashami Desai is clearly still affected with Sidharth's comments like "Aisi Ladki" and "Ghar me bulana band kar dia" and has decided to disclose her ugly past with him. In bits and pieces, she was seen talking to her boyfriend Arhaan Khan, who asked her about her past equation with Sidharth. Rashami told him that the makers had kicked Sidharth out of the show because of his behaviour.

"Use makers ne show se bahar nikaal diya tha uski kartooto ke waje se. Aur ab firse usko Colors wale is show me le aaye hai and sab milke mujhe bura bana rahe hai," Rashami said to Arhaan. The actress also accused Arti Singh of backstabbing her as according to Rashami, Arti had taken Sidharth's side in their recent fight and not taken a stand for her. She also disclosed that after she had blocked Sidharth from everywhere, he had asked Arti to arrange a meeting for him with Rashami, and the latter called her to meet somewhere but instead, Sidharth came. "Usne (Sidharth) ne mujhse maafi maangi thi show me aane se pehle and bola tha jo hua use disclose nai karenge show me," added Rashami.

Even though Rashami was seen saying all his about Sidharth behind his back, the latter has still not spoken anything about it. Rashami's confession has also landed her in bad limelight for the netizens who are now accusing her of character assassination of Sidharth Shukla. Some also said that her confession to Arhaan looks fake and is doing all this on purpose in order to gain sympathy.