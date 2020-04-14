Bollywood heroine's befitting reply to Director

Bollywood: Sonakshi Sinha is one of the popular heroines in the Bollywood film industry right now and she is working round the clock to make the most of her time to do some good films. Right now, she is maintaining social distancing and is staying home. Director Vivek Agnihotri posted a throwback picture posted by Mumbai Times and expressed a question that the heroine in the picture is shooting for her film. Sonakshi Sinha is the heroine and she gave a befitting reply.



Vivek Agnihotri shared one of the pictures of Sonakshi Sinha and wrote, "Who is shooting in lockdown?" to which Sonakshi gave a befitting reply. "Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms,"

She did not stop there and has approached police officials on social media. "Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME"

