Brina is of polyandry: Director Pawan Kumar Sharma

Most applauded film "Brina" directed by Pawan Kumar Sharma starring Aditya Srivastava, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Jais, Mandakani Goswami, Yashpal Sharma, Neeraj Sood will be premiering on television and soon on OTT platform. The film has bagged many awards in film festivals.

It is a film based on a folk tale depicting the plight of minor girls married to elderly persons for money and polyandry system prevailing in interior areas of Himachal. On talking about the whole idea of making this film director Pawan Kumar Singh shares, "Brina is Himachal's first film based on subject of Polyandry. I wanted a folk tale that would not just be a documentary but be meaningful in today's context. This film says that save girls, if the number of girls decrease again and these evil practices will come back."

"The name "Brina" means loan for marriage. The film concentrated on issues such as buying the girl and marrying the eldest brother who would also be the wife of all the brothers and this practice was in many parts of the country and abroad and many places it's still there," says the film maker.

On talking about the subject of Polyandry he says, "In this film, young boys and girls protest and give their lives to end. The people behind the polyandry practice said that they had very little land to cultivate, and if all the brothers get married and have children so what will they have to eat. Secondly, the population of girls was low and many boys stayed in the house, so if a girl was found, then she would get married to all the brothers by giving them money in the name of lending loan. My aim is just to make people aware of this."

On talking about his working experience with such amazing casts he says, "It was not a normal relation of director with actors like Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Rajesh Jais, Yashpal Sharma, Mandakani Goswami and Neeraj Sood. We have all come from drama, our root is theatre, so we all worked together passionately. We used to make scenes by suggesting each other. I will always cherish the favor of all this for the rest of my life, which fulfills the dream of Himachal's first film, 'Brina'."